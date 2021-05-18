Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Community Bank System worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,892,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $491,795,000 after acquiring an additional 160,227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,013,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,812,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 539,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,616,000 after buying an additional 57,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after buying an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Parente sold 7,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total transaction of $600,596.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,362,990.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 4,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $328,843.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $81.44 on Tuesday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

