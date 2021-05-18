Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 251.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 56.6% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $159.56 on Tuesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.45 and a twelve month high of $178.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $677.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. CL King reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.27.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

