Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.07 Million Stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,504 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,702,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,841,000 after purchasing an additional 508,693 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.7% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,698,000 after buying an additional 53,824 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,858,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,206,000 after buying an additional 90,320 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,900,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,531,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,829,000 after buying an additional 130,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HOMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $27.94 on Tuesday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.11.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.29 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 32.37%.

In related news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,553.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $67,456.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,808 shares of company stock valued at $322,382 in the last three months. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

