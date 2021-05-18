Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,053 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Avnet worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Avnet by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avnet by 7,818.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 36,201 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Avnet by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in Avnet by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 56,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $44.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average of $38.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $45.31.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

AVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Avnet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

In other Avnet news, insider Leng Jin Chan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $442,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 23,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $1,007,686.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,085 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

