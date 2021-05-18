Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.11 Million Stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,135 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Adient worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adient by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,185,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,152,000 after purchasing an additional 381,935 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Adient by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adient during the first quarter worth $219,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adient in the fourth quarter valued at $1,724,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Adient in the fourth quarter valued at $9,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $36,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,707.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Adient has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

Shares of ADNT opened at $49.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.81 and its 200-day moving average is $37.56. Adient plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Adient plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

