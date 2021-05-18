Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,898 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at about $610,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,821.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 17,853 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,532.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 9,933 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at about $929,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Argus upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research increased their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.17. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $20.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.91.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

