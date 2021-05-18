Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,614 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 178,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,359,000 after purchasing an additional 23,586 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley purchased 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEIS. Raymond James upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.43.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $93.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.04 and a 52-week high of $125.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $351.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

