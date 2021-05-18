Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Ryder System worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ryder System by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,471,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,926,000 after acquiring an additional 189,569 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,324,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Ryder System by 567.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 673,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,586,000 after acquiring an additional 572,488 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,830,000 after buying an additional 340,893 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,285 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $282,707.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,595.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 888 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $77,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,608 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,075. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on R shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist raised their price target on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ryder System in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of R stock opened at $86.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $89.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. Ryder System’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

