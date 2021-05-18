Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 18,852 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,208 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,852 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of F.N.B. worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the first quarter worth $38,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 60.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNB opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.04.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

A number of research firms have commented on FNB. Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

