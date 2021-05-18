Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Balchem worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Balchem by 444.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Balchem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $131.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 0.54. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $86.81 and a one year high of $134.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.60.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $185.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.59 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

