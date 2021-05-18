Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Shake Shack worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,563,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,646,000 after buying an additional 500,504 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $29,946,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1,022.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after buying an additional 135,166 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $11,307,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,343,000 after buying an additional 81,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $83.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -124.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $138.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.76.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHAK. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen cut their price target on Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $12,818,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,782.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $183,871.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,136.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.