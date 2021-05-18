The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.89.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BNS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $66.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.47. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $66.41. The stock has a market cap of $80.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.7133 dividend. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.