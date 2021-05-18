The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Increased to C$82.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$81.00 to C$82.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.83% from the stock’s current price.

BNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$86.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.70 to C$79.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$78.33.

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded down C$0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$79.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,186,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,007,232. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$78.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$71.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$96.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$50.17 and a 1 year high of C$80.34.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.53 by C$0.35. The firm had revenue of C$8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.96 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.6300008 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

