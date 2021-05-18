The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$81.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$77.00 to C$81.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BNS. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$86.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$77.00 price objective (up from C$70.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$78.33.

BNS traded down C$0.30 on Tuesday, hitting C$79.74. 1,186,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,007,232. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$50.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$78.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$71.51. The stock has a market cap of C$96.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C$0.35. The company had revenue of C$8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.6300008 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

