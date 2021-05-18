The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BX opened at $87.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a PE ratio of 82.04 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.32. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $91.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.99%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.09.

In related news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,801,052 shares of company stock valued at $125,864,368. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

