The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Nord/LB lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.04.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.06. 116,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,317,435. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.66. The Boeing has a 1 year low of $125.80 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $134.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.89, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

