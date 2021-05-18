The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Trading Down 4.6% on Insider Selling

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) shares dropped 4.6% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $1,065.12 and last traded at $1,069.19. Approximately 1,130 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 116,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,121.03.

Specifically, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.48, for a total value of $2,791,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total value of $1,296,574.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,310 shares of company stock valued at $16,988,764. 29.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Guggenheim upped their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,395.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,238.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.07 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,202.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1,056.87.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 4.0% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

