The Caldwell Partners International (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.37

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and traded as low as $1.36. The Caldwell Partners International shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 5,100 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09.

About The Caldwell Partners International (OTCMKTS:CWLPF)

The Caldwell Partners International Inc provides executive search consulting services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers consulting advice on the identification, evaluation, assessment, and recommendation of qualified candidates for specific positions. It also provides executive search and board services; Caldwell Analytics, a talent optimization solution; and Caldwell Advance, an integrated recruitment solution.

