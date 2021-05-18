The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $73.56

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.56 and last traded at $72.94, with a volume of 18548 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.76.

The stock has a market cap of $131.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.47.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $17,104,701.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,507,037.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 20,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $1,484,607.84. Insiders sold 1,603,133 shares of company stock valued at $109,004,915 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,473,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,204,000 after purchasing an additional 332,657 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 333.4% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 431,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,098,000 after purchasing an additional 331,618 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,746,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 329,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,477,000 after purchasing an additional 67,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,531,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,035,000 after purchasing an additional 27,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

