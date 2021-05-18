The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.54.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,787.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President David M. Gordon sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $1,149,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,160 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,149. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $587,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $58.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -43.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $18.79 and a one year high of $65.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.58 and a 200 day moving average of $47.74.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

