The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,416,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508,075 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.06% of The Coca-Cola worth $127,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $244,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $2,253,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KO traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $54.34. 280,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,400,736. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $55.49.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

