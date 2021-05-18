The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Stock Price Down 3.4%

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) shares traded down 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.71 and last traded at $12.81. 16,032 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,148,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.30. The firm has a market cap of $651.31 million, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.50.
About The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS)
The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.
