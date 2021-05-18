The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Rating Increased to Overweight at Huber Research

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Huber Research from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of The E.W. Scripps stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,104. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.72. The E.W. Scripps has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 1.94.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.85. The E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The E.W. Scripps will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 27,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $560,298.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Symson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,488. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,574,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,937,000 after acquiring an additional 237,433 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter worth $422,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,070,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,693,000 after buying an additional 561,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

