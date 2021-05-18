The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

NYSE GDV traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.74. 112,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,041. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $16.43 and a 12-month high of $26.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average of $22.61.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

