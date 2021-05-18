The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.
NYSE GDV traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.74. 112,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,041. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $16.43 and a 12-month high of $26.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average of $22.61.
About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust
