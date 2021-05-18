The Gabelli Utility Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:GUT)

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

NYSE GUT remained flat at $$7.38 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 106,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,016. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average is $7.65. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $8.29.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 24,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $198,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 692,022 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,096.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

