The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of The Gap in a report on Monday, March 1st. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of The Gap from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other The Gap news, CEO Nancy Green sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $83,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Fisher sold 205,000 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $6,504,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,623,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,350,006.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 478,758 shares of company stock worth $15,149,920 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Gap by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $102,760,000 after acquiring an additional 28,465 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Gap by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 462,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,336,000 after buying an additional 46,452 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in The Gap by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in The Gap by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of The Gap by 43.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 267,147 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,956,000 after acquiring an additional 81,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Gap stock opened at $36.33 on Tuesday. The Gap has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $37.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Gap will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

