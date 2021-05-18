The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Credit Suisse Group

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 36.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GPS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Gap in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Gap from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of The Gap from $19.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Gap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $36.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Gap has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $37.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.65.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Gap will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Gap news, EVP Sheila Peters sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $33,247.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 18,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $662,347.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 478,758 shares of company stock worth $15,149,920. 45.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 2,155.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gap during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of The Gap during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of The Gap during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,138 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

