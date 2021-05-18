The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) a €49.00 Price Target

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) received a €49.00 ($57.65) target price from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DWNI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.50 ($61.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €50.35 ($59.24).

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Shares of FRA:DWNI traded up €0.47 ($0.55) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €43.66 ($51.36). The stock had a trading volume of 1,264,254 shares. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 52 week high of €38.09 ($44.81). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €43.23 and its 200 day moving average price is €41.98.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.