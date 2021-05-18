The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Pool (NASDAQ:POOL)

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $435.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.60 and a beta of 0.72. Pool has a 1-year low of $227.00 and a 1-year high of $449.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $396.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. Pool’s revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pool will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total value of $4,142,670.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,387,409.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,916 shares of company stock valued at $20,984,285. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Pool by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pool by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

