The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN)

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 250.66% from the company’s previous close.

Rain Therapeutics stock opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. Rain Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $23.90.

In other Rain Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.26 per share, with a total value of $827,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,350,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,783,000 shares of company stock worth $30,026,080.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

