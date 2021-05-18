The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) to Neutral

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 110.53% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Advent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Advent Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of ADN stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.34. Advent Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $19.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $895,000.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers HT-PEM (high-temperature proton exchange membrane) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, flow battery membranes, organic photovoltaics, and ultracells.

