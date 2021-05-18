The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $6.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AMRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Amarin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

Shares of Amarin stock opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.74. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -86.38 and a beta of 2.58. Amarin has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $9.25.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.21 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mcclain Value Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 23,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 60,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. 37.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

