The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $6.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AMRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Amarin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.
Shares of Amarin stock opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.74. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -86.38 and a beta of 2.58. Amarin has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $9.25.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mcclain Value Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 23,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 60,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. 37.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amarin Company Profile
Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.
