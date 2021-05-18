The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Stake Lessened by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,667 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 33.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GT stock opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GT shares. TheStreet raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

