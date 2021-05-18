The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) – Analysts at Northcoast Research lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the company will earn $1.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.24. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Argus raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GT. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

