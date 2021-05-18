The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) – Analysts at Northcoast Research lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the company will earn $1.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.24. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.17.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GT. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.
