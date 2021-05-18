The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Insider Jeryl Wolfe Sells 3,000 Shares

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $122,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.50 and a beta of 0.89. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $46.02.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $492.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.74 million. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after buying an additional 103,934 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 293,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,000,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,061,000 after acquiring an additional 250,601 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $7,332,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist increased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

