The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock Position Lessened by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,551 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.06% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $15,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,322,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,150,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,223,000 after purchasing an additional 907,648 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,415 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,688,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,591,000 after buying an additional 55,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $192,651,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $126,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,588. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $9,784,207.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at $18,874,712.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on HIG. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $66.15 on Tuesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $69.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.07.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

