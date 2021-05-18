The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 405.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.68.

The Home Depot stock opened at $320.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $234.31 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The stock has a market cap of $344.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

