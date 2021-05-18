The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,765 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,233 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.68.

HD opened at $321.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $321.82 and a 200-day moving average of $285.21. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $234.31 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The stock has a market cap of $345.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

