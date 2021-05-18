The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.02 EPS

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $1.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $318.58. 276,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,477,741. The Home Depot has a 1 year low of $234.31 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $321.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Home Depot stock. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

