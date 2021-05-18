The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the quarter. The Kraft Heinz comprises approximately 1.6% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $5,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,562.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $43.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.24. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

