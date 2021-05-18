The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in The Kroger by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KR opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.06. The firm has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.11.

In related news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $453,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,267.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $75,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,241 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

