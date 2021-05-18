The L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.67

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.67 and traded as high as $9.90. The L.S. Starrett shares last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 54,913 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in The L.S. Starrett by 18.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The L.S. Starrett by 23.6% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 63,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in The L.S. Starrett by 6.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 500,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in The L.S. Starrett in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in The L.S. Starrett by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 225,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 23,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

