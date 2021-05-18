The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.770-1.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of MAC opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The Macerich has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.98 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Macerich will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Macerich from $11.50 to $11.20 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The Macerich presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $10.94.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

