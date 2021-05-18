The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 95,942 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,942 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.87% of MaxLinear worth $22,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 4,211.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 317,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after acquiring an additional 42,645 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 732,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,970,000 after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MXL opened at $33.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.36. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $100,595.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,050 shares in the company, valued at $660,269. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $346,420.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,743,249.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,341 shares of company stock worth $5,184,961 in the last quarter. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MXL shares. Loop Capital raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

MaxLinear Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

