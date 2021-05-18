The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 95,942 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,942 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.87% of MaxLinear worth $22,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 4,211.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 317,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after acquiring an additional 42,645 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 732,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,970,000 after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:MXL opened at $33.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.36. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
In related news, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $100,595.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,050 shares in the company, valued at $660,269. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $346,420.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,743,249.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,341 shares of company stock worth $5,184,961 in the last quarter. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on MXL shares. Loop Capital raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.
MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.
