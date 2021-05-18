The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 54,408 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,171 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,408 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.65% of NuVasive worth $22,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NuVasive by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 166,457 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,913,000 after acquiring an additional 42,540 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NuVasive by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 43,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 260.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,907 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,283 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 20,713 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 633.9% during the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 52,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 45,263 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $70.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -319.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $72.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $271.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.12 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $231,913.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $150,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,411 shares of company stock valued at $914,720. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NUVA shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

