The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 39,213 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 39,213 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Northern Trust worth $21,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 9.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $120.62 on Tuesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $72.64 and a 1 year high of $121.67. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.19 and its 200 day moving average is $98.66.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 36,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total value of $4,279,714.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total value of $5,010,817.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,694 shares of company stock worth $14,583,050 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.