The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 43,024 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,524,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,024 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.14% of Lumen Technologies worth $20,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

LUMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumen Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.03.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average of $11.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

