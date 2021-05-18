The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,249,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,003 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 2.85% of Horizon Bancorp worth $23,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 249,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 10,573 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBNC opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $811.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.31. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.71%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, President James D. Neff sold 54,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $1,095,047.25. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 164,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,041.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig M. Dwight sold 10,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $190,383.50. Insiders have sold 124,366 shares of company stock worth $2,437,254 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

