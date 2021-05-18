The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433,562 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.47% of Pershing Square Tontine worth $22,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTH opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.19. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $34.10.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

