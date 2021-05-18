The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) CEO Emanuel N. Hilario Sells 19,574 Shares

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) CEO Emanuel N. Hilario sold 19,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $230,973.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,345,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,880,876.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKS traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $342.98 million, a PE ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 2.42.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The ONE Group Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 7.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 6.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

